OSU to get new state-of-the-art research center for artificial intelligence research

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- There's a new research building coming to the Oregon State University campus that will harness one of the nation's most powerful supercomputers.
Construction on the new building is still a couple months out because the university is waiting for bid documents. Despite this, university officials couldn't be more excited for their new research center. It's called the Jen Hsun and Lori Huang Collaborative Innovation Complex, and the whole complex is expected to cost more than $200 million.
Scott Ashford serves as the Kearney Dean of Engineering. He said the new center will allow students and professors to move out of outdated classrooms and into the future.
Dean Ashford said, "It's very difficult to put high quality research space into these old buildings."
When complete it will be a three story building with 150,000 square feet of space near the intersection of Monroe and Southwest 23rd Street, right in the historic district of Corvallis. A part of the funding for this project came together thanks to the center's namesakes, Jen Hsun and Lori Huang.
They were able to donate $50 million -- $25 million for the center and $25 million for its supercomputer. Dean Ashford said there were additional funding sources. An anonymous foundation donated $50 million, and the university is looking to the state for a $75 million match as well as other funds to complete the whole project.
The new center will host a number of new features for students.
Dean Ashford said, "So we'll have an Nvidia supercomputer, we'll have a clean room to support the CHIPS industry in the State of Oregon. There's going to be a cyberphysical playground for our robotics program, maker space for our undergraduate and graduate students."
Dean Ashford says some current professors will move in to the new building and the university will also hire others. OSU will also provide space for some of their minority serving STEM programs to help bring inclusivity and diversity to the STEM field at the university.
The major highlight of the new building is the supercomputer.
Students will learn to handle things such as artificial intelligence -- AI. University spokesperson Steve Clark said now is the perfect time for this new center especially with all the challenges facing the world right now.
Clark said, "Climate change, water resources and this complex is going to provide the power through both the supercomputer, the clean room. And the faculty and the students inside to address those very complex matters."
Another benefit for Oregon the university wanted to highlight was workforce development. This center will prepare students to go into new fields like the semiconductor industry.
Clark said, "We think this complex can help create some of the workforce to work in that arena. Jobs that pay $120,000 to $160,000 dollars a year."
The new center is expected to open sometime in 2025.