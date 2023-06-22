OSU to use USDA grant to coordinate youth agriculture professional development projects

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State University’s Extension Service will use a $10 million federal grant to coordinate projects aimed at fostering youth professional agricultural involvement, the college said on Thursday.
OSU officials said the college received a five-year grant from the United States Department of Agriculture to coordinate projects aimed at cultivating the next generation of food and agricultural science professionals. Together for Innovating Youth in Agriculture is a program housed at OSU and will emphasize projects that promote both regional and national positive youth development in agriculture, OSU said.
“OSU Extension was awarded this grant because our faculty and staff have a proven track record of expertise in all of the areas required for this network to be successful,” said Kristopher Elliott, associate director of OSU Extension. “For example, we are a national leader in positive youth development. The 4-H Thriving Model for Positive Youth Development, developed by our faculty, is used widely across the country and is a likely component of projects in the Youth Innovators Empowering Agriculture Across America program.”
In the first year, the OSU Extension will hire program and evaluation coordinators for the Together for Innovating Youth in Agriculture program and develop a bilingual website that will serve informational and data collection purposes for project teams, the college said.
OSU said the Extension Service will also be charged with hosting professional development opportunities, establishing a national steering committee featuring youths and adults from each of the regional projects, and launching a comprehensive climate change curriculum that emphasizes agriculture and forestry.