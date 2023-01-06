 Skip to main content
OSU veterinarians leave Oregon Zoo tiger happy and healthy after tests

Bernadette the Amur tiger

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Bernadette, a 270-pound Amur tiger, is headed back to the Oregon Zoo after extensive medical tests carried out by veterinarians at Oregon State University.

OSU researchers said “Bernie” was taken to the college of veterinary medicine at OSU in fall to find the cause of a seizure she experienced in July of 2022. Researchers said zoo staff were worried the tiger might have epilepsy, so they sent her to OSU to get an MRI scan, an ultrasound and a spinal tap to check for anything that might have caused the disorder.

OSU veterinarians said the MRI scan ruled out the most unpleasant causes of epileptic seizures, including brain mass, hemorrhages or other major brain problems. Veterinarians also said the spinal tap did not find any parasites, viruses or bacteria that could have led to a seizure. OSU researchers said the tests were easy thanks to Bernie’s training at the zoo, where she learned to calmly give blood samples and receive vaccines.

Bernie the tiger gets veterinary treatment

OSU researchers said they couldn’t find anything to indicate an ongoing problem, so staff began weaning Bernie off her anti-seizure medication while watching her to make sure no new incidents occurred. Now, zoo staff say Bernie is doing remarkably well and has been playing and swimming in her habitat. OSU said Bernie is still being observed, but seems well on her way to recovery.

