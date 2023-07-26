OSU veterinary students get hands-on diagnosis experience with popular harbor seal

CORVALLIS, Ore. – One of the most popular animals at the Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport was diagnosed with an esophageal ulcer last Thursday by Oregon State University’s veterinary hospital, the college said.
OSU said the 35-year-old seal, known as Boots, struggled for several months swallowing and keeping food down. Some treatments and tests were done at the aquarium, but Boots was referred to OSU when her condition didn’t improve, college officials said.
the college said that veterinary students at the OSU’s Lois Bate Acheson Veterinary Teaching Hospital got hands-on experience in learning real-world medical diagnostics. A sample taken of tissue found was determined to be a severe ulcer and not cancer, the college said.
“This was good news: We found something we can treat in theory, and this animal will get relief because of the diagnostic capabilities at Oregon State,” said Dr. Dan Lewer, Oregon Coast Aquarium’s lead veterinarian and an alumnus of OSU’s veterinary college. “It would not have been possible to make this diagnosis without the team in its entirety today — the imaging, anesthesia, internal medicine and clinical pathology teams all were vital in making this diagnosis.”
OSU said that Boots has been at the Oregon Coast Aquarium since 1992 as one of its founding animals and is popular with visitors. She was even featured on a 2019 episode of “Crikey! It’s the Irwins!,” and, more recently, a child had a Boots-themed birthday at the aquarium, OSU officials said.
Maddie Barrett, a fourth-year OSU student, helped to monitor Boots’ vital signs while she was under anesthesia and said it was a special experience for her.
“This is really cool for me; we don’t see a lot of nontraditional animals at the hospital,” said Barrett, who did an externship at the Oregon Coast Aquarium in 2022. “As someone who loves exotic animals and marine mammals in particular, it’s been really special to be a part of this.”
The college said that about 30 veterinary students observed Boots’ July 20 visit to the OSU veterinary hospital alongside staff veterinarians.