OSU's Dam Proud Day raises over $2.1 million from more than 7,700 gifts, college says

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State University’s annual day of giving set a new record with more than 7,700 gifts totaling over $2.1 million, according to OSU officials.
Dam Proud Day, which took place on Wednesday, April 26, is part of the university’s second university-wide philanthropy campaign known as “Believe It: The Campaign for Oregon State University,” college officials said.
“My first Dam Proud Day was a phenomenal experience and made me enormously proud to be part of this great university of doers and contributors to others,” said OSU President Jayathi Murthy. “Throughout Oregon, across the U.S. and around the globe, we saw thousands of members of Beaver Nation demonstrate their commitment to the success of students and support for OSU teaching, research and services that address statewide and global solutions. The collective impact of philanthropy and engagement truly makes an unbelievable difference.”
Murthy and her husband, Sanjay Mathur, committed $10,000 to the Dean of Students’ Emergency Fund once faculty and staff made 600 Dam Proud Day gifts, OSU officials said. The college also said that once alumni made 3,000 gifts, Murthy and Mathur committed $10,000 to a new student mental health fund.
Participants in Dam Proud Day donated funds to more than 100 university programs, including student assistance and success programs, colleges, departments, OSU Extension and athletics, OSU officials said.
College officials said that four funds receiving bonuses of $10,000 to $15,000 through the Trustee Challenge included women’s crew (most gifts received), Dean of Students’ Emergency Fund (most dollars raised), student affairs (academic unit with most dollars raised), and OSU Extension (academic unit with the most gifts).
The day featured a campus street fair outside Reser Stadium with food, games, and giveaways, OSU officials said.
Donors have given more than $5 million since Dam Proud Day’s 2019 inception, the college said.
