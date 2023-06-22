OSUsed store takes on surplus from students who are moving out

CORVALLIS, Ore. – As summer starts and school ends, Oregon State University students are packing up their things and heading home. Many students are donating or reselling what they can’t take with them.
In the week of OSU’s commencement, many students donated items they no longer needed when moving out, keeping furniture, coursebooks and other knickknacks out of landfills. OSU Surplus and Recycling said that although the final numbers still haven’t been tabulated, thousands of pounds of unwanted furniture, housewares and more were collected. Most of it goes to local non-profit organizations, but a good chunk goes to the OSUsed Surplus Store. Tom Radel, the online sales manager for OSU surplus, said it’s an annual operation that draws in volunteers from around the community.
“It went very smooth this year, we had lots of volunteers, from Odd Fellows and then Albany Knights of Columbus, they did a great job and it went very smoothly,” Radel said. “Trucks came in, unloaded, and we sorted through all the donations.”
The OSUsed store said that this year they collected more mattress pad than usual, but far less food and personal items like toiletries and cleaning supplies. The OSUsed store holds public sales on Tuesdays and Fridays. However, they’re adding summer Saturday sales including June 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.