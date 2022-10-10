Out with the old, in with the new; demolition begins on Lebanon Fire District station

LEBANON, Ore. -- It's out with the old and in with the new for the Lebanon Fire District as demolition began Monday morning on the district's Station 31.
Fire Chief Joseph Rodondi said this project goes back to 2019, when voters passed a $16 million bond to replace Station 31.
"It was originally built in the early 1970s. It had several remodels over time and no longer met the requirement of fire codes, and also did not meet the gender-required bathrooms," Rodondi said.
The project will include more bunk rooms which will allow the district to grow and keep up with population trends, as well as improved training facilities and compliance with earthquake and building codes.
"The project itself is going to be two phases, a demo of the building and building of the new fire station, and taking the temporary facilities away and then finish the project in the back which is the parking lot and the training tower," Rodondi said.
But it certainly hasn't been smooth sailing. Rodondi said that when COVID hit, prices went up, throwing a massive wrench in their construction plans.
"Some challenges in 2020 with the construction market that occurred with the supply chain shortages and workers saying home," Rodondi said.
Instead of pushing through and paying more, even though it would get the job done quicker, the team decided to pivot and go with a general contract management plan.
"That pivot has brought the project back into the intended budget that we presented to the voters back in 2019. That is something we can all be proud of because it was quite a roller coaster over two years," Rodondi said.
Rodondi said now is the right time to move forward to stay on track.
"Building costs aren't going to get any cheaper, so this is the perfect window to bid it. We think the winter time to bid will be a good spot because contractors are planning their work for spring," Rodondi said.
He said this demolition will take a few days. Once the site is clear, they'll bid in hopes of starting construction on phase one in December. Phase two will then follow.
Many nearby residents like David Cockrell said they're looking forward to the new station, and don't mind all the noise from the construction.
"When I heard that, I just came out here and wanted to see what was going on. I hate to see the old building go, but I think it's a great asset, and I'm really interested to see what they bring in with the new facility," Cockrell said.
Rodondi said the whole project should be completed by the end of 2023 or early 2024.