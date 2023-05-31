Outdoor burning season in Lane County closed after June 2

EUGENE, Ore. – Local agencies announced on Wednesday the closure of the outdoor burning season due to increasingly dry weather conditions and a rising fire danger, according to the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency.
LRAPA officials said that the outdoor burning season traditionally closes on June 15, but LRAPA, the Lane Fire Defense Board, and the Oregon Department of Forestry collectively made the decision for an early closure. The final day for outdoor burning will be June 2, LRAPA said.
“Given the current conditions, the only way to mitigate fire risk without relying on weather changes is through our actions,” said Travis Knudsen, the Public Affairs Manager for LRAPA. “That’s why the Fire Defense Board and ODF are closing the season."
Disposal of yard debris is a critical means of defending against wildfires, LRAPA said. Officials said that Lane County has several collection depots where such materials can be disposed for a minimal fee, or residents can utilize such alternatives to burning as chipping and composting.
The fall open burning season is expected to begin on October 1, but changes to this projected schedule will be decided by ODF and the Lane Fire Defense Board, LRAPA said.
Updates on the burning season status can be found online or by calling the LRAPA daily open burning advisory line at 541-726-3976. Coastal residents may call 541-997-1757.
For additional information, contact Lane Fire Defense Board Chief Chad Minter at 541-686-1573.