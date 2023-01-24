Overnight shooting in Yakima, Washington, leaves 3 dead, suspect at large

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM TODAY FOR
AREAS BELOW 1000 FEET...

* WHAT...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, a period of stagnant
air with light winds is expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory
below 1000 feet, expect ares with visibility less than a quarter
mile in dense fog tonight into Tuesday morning.

* WHERE...Valleys of the central Coast Range of Western Oregon,
central Willamette Valley south of Salem, the South Willamette
Valley, and the Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 10 AM PST
Thursday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 11 AM PST this
morning.

* IMPACTS...Dense fog with low visibility will create hazardous
driving conditions at times. With temperatures near freezing in
the south Willamette Valley, there may be some slick or icy
spots on rural roads and bridges. Air will be most stagnant
below 1500 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

&&

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 13 ft at 18 seconds and north winds 10 to 15
kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Overnight shooting in Yakima, Washington, leaves 3 dead, suspect at large

  Updated
  • 0
Overnight shooting in Yakima, Washington, leaves 3 dead, suspect at large

Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said the suspect in the shooting remains at large.

 Yakima Police Department

At least three people are dead following an overnight shooting in Yakima, Washington, according to Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray.

Murray said the suspect remains at large and that they are working on "strong leads."

"This is a dangerous person and it's random, so there is a danger to the community," Murray said. "We don't have a motive and we don't know why."

Overnight shooting in Yakima, Washington, leaves 3 dead, suspect at large

At least three people are dead following an overnight shooting in Yakima, Washington according to Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray.

Speaking to CNN Tuesday, Murray said the suspect pulled into the ARCO/ampm gas station and "tried to get into the lobby," but found the doors were locked.

"He then walked across the street to the Circle K," Murray said. "As he's walking into the store he pulls out his gun and there are two people getting food and he shoots them." Both people died, Murray said.

The suspect then walked out of the store and shot another person, who also died.

Murray said the suspect went back across the street to the ARCO/ampm gas station and shot into a car and drove off.

Police have not confirmed who the car belongs to but believe it could be the suspect's. His identity and location are unknown at this time.

"It appears to be a random situation," Murray said. "There was no apparent conflict between the parties -- the male just walked in and started shooting."

Murray said his department has video from the scene and will release photos of the unknown suspect shortly.

"We are working on leads and have strong leads now," Murray told CNN.

The-CNN-Wire

