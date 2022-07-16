Overseas visitors share experiences at Riverfront Festival

EUGENE, Ore.-- While many fans are packing the stands are Hayward; others are jamming out at the Riverfront Festival. People of all ages, backgrounds, and countries dancing and just having a good ole time together.
Mark Ruffell came all the way from England. He told KEZI this is his first time in Oregon. He has tickets for the track and field events tonight but wanted to stop by the festival first to see what it's all about.
"It's a great experience; food, drinks, the band, and Jumbo Tron make for a very relaxed and exciting atmosphere," Ruffell said. "Early impressions, this is my favorite thing so far."
Ruffell said he's glad he came out because he's blown away with everything here, saying the band is his favorite part of the festival.
"The people are very helpful, very accommodating, and it's a perfect experience of the restaurants and bars," Ruffell said. "So far, it's been very, very good."
He said he and his wife are longtime track and field fans, so this is a dream come true, and he said they are absolutely loving every minute of this experience. Russel said they plan on getting the whole Oregon experience while they are here; this includes going to Crater Lake and other hot spots before they head back to England.
For longtime Eugene residents Diane and Erich Kaufman, the festival exceeds all their expectations, saying this is a once-in-a-lifetime event bringing everyone from near and far together.
"It's been very nice to find out they have finally got this space taken care of; it looks like it's going to be a good space and long overdue," Erich said. "We are always up for a party, and we are outside."
The couple tells me they aren't planning on attending the events in person, so they're thankful for the live stream. According to officials, the video board is the only public place in Eugene to watch the world events live for free.
Many people old KEZI their favorite part of the festival has been the liver performances.
George Clements is one of the performers who took the stage; he said there's no greater feeling than performing on a stage in front of people from all over the world.
"We are out here just trying to spread our culture and heritage," Clements said. "When you traditional dance, you're telling a story and how you carry yourself on the trail and in the battle."
Clements said sharing his culture is a big part of who he is and says since he was a young boy, this has always been his dream.
The festival ends at 10 p.m., with different performers taking the stage daily.