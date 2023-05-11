 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with maximum temperatures up
to 95 possible. Minimum temperatures of 65 are possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will be slow to cool at
night, especially in urban areas and the Portland/Vancouver
Metropolitan area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Owen Rose Garden in Eugene gets upgrades

  • Updated
  • 0
Rose garden stones

EUGENE, Ore. – Just in time for the spring bloom, Eugene’s Owen Rose Garden has received some upgrades.

Eugene Parks and Open Space said their crews removed old utility poles in the center of the heritage rose garden beds and replaced them with boulders arranged by Daichi Landscape, a local landscape company. Parks officials said the Lane Community College also designed, built and installed 10 steel supports for rosebushes to grow on. Parks officials said the new supports were inspired by existing trellises at the park, and will provide a sturdy structure for climbing roses.

Owen Rose Garden rose supports

Visitors to the Owen Rose Garden will be able to enjoy free tours every Saturday morning at 10 a.m. provided by the Owen Rose Garden Docents. Parks officials said these tours are an excellent opportunity to discover the history and charm of the heritage roses.

Recommended for you