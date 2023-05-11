Owen Rose Garden in Eugene gets upgrades

EUGENE, Ore. – Just in time for the spring bloom, Eugene’s Owen Rose Garden has received some upgrades.
Eugene Parks and Open Space said their crews removed old utility poles in the center of the heritage rose garden beds and replaced them with boulders arranged by Daichi Landscape, a local landscape company. Parks officials said the Lane Community College also designed, built and installed 10 steel supports for rosebushes to grow on. Parks officials said the new supports were inspired by existing trellises at the park, and will provide a sturdy structure for climbing roses.
Visitors to the Owen Rose Garden will be able to enjoy free tours every Saturday morning at 10 a.m. provided by the Owen Rose Garden Docents. Parks officials said these tours are an excellent opportunity to discover the history and charm of the heritage roses.