Owner of Roseburg daycare pleads guilty to stealing government funds

EUGENE, Ore. -- The owner of a daycare based in Roseburg pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing federal childcare funds today, July 28.
According to court documents, Katie Jo Thompson, 31, was caring for her disabled child while also operating a licensed daycare business out of her home in Roseburg. Officials say Thompson applied for federal benefit programs on her child’s behalf, and that she misrepresented her household income on these applications. This prompted an investigation by the Special Security Administration.
According to the investigation, Thompson applied for and received federal Employment Related Day Care program funds to support her childcare business. The program requires daycare operators maintain attendance logs for one year. Investigators said that when they looked over Thompson’s logs, they found that Thompson had misrepresented the number of children in her care. Investigators said she also claimed kids were present at the daycare who had never attended.
Officials said Thompson also used people who were hired to care for her daughter and funded by Medicaid’s Personal Support Worker program to work in her daycare facility, allowing her to avoid paying daycare employees.
According to officials, Thompson received and used $329,000 in federal assistance funds for personal gain between January 2018 and December 2019. She was charged with one count of theft of government funds, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of probation. Thompson pleaded guilty, and will pay restitution to the agencies she received money from as part of a plea deal. She is expected to be sentenced on November 14, 2022.