Pacific Power customers react after utility increases rate for the new year

JUNCTION CITY, Ore -- The news that Pacific Power would be raising its rates came as a surprise to many Junction City residents.
Some say with the price of everything else going up, right now is not the time to raise rates. The company serves more than 700,000 customers across the Pacific Northwest.
Renee Durbin, a resident of Junction City, said, "To raise their rates in January, when it's going to be the coldest time of the year -- I just think it's really kind of crappy."
Pacific Power officials say they understand the rate increase is unwelcome news for customers. They say there are two reasons for the increase. An annual adjustment for power costs, which are considerably higher due to market volatility, and a general rate case filing for non-energy related costs, including costs to mitigate wildfire risk.
For a typical residential customer using 900 kilowatt hours a month, their monthly bill would go up from about $92 to $112, a twenty dollar increase.
They say they realize the increase comes at a time when Oregonians are already dealing with inflation. Residents say the approximately 15% average increase is going to hurt a lot.
Aaron Walker, another resident, said, "It's going to be painful. I mean, anything that goes up as part of your basic staples that you live with. It's not like you can say, 'well I'm going to cut back on soda' or cut back on something else. This is what you're going to eat, cool, do all the normal things that you do in your household."
Residents in Junction City told KEZI they don't have many options outside of Pacific Power. Right now they just want something done that won't strain them so hard financially.
Walker said, "And I don't know what you can do about it other than lower interest rates or things like that. Anything that will bring expenses down, overall for everybody means that income then will cover more."
In order to soften the blow, the company says they are holding off on an additional 1.9% rate increase until April.