Pacific Power increasing rates in January 2023

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
4 AM PST FRIDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous
seas 10 to 14 ft at 12 seconds and southwest winds 20 to 25 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the first Small Craft
Advisory, seas 9 to 12 ft at 12 seconds and south winds 15 to
20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the second Small Craft
Advisory, seas 10 to 14 ft at 15 seconds and southwest winds 10
to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 4 AM
PST Friday. Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this
evening. Small Craft Advisory, from 4 AM Friday to 4 AM PST
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
4 AM PST FRIDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous
seas 10 to 14 ft at 12 seconds and southwest winds 20 to 25 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the first Small Craft
Advisory, seas 9 to 12 ft at 12 seconds and south winds 15 to
20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the second Small Craft
Advisory, seas 10 to 14 ft at 15 seconds and southwest winds 10
to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 4 AM
PST Friday. Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this
evening. Small Craft Advisory, from 4 AM Friday to 4 AM PST
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
4 AM PST FRIDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous
seas 10 to 14 ft at 12 seconds and southwest winds 20 to 25 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the first Small Craft
Advisory, seas 9 to 12 ft at 12 seconds and south winds 15 to
20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the second Small Craft
Advisory, seas 10 to 14 ft at 15 seconds and southwest winds 10
to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 4 AM
PST Friday. Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this
evening. Small Craft Advisory, from 4 AM Friday to 4 AM PST
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Pacific Power increasing rates in January 2023

  • Updated
  • 0
Power Lines

SALEM, Ore. -- Pacific Power customers will soon have to pay a little more for electricity due to the rising cost of power and other causes, according to the Oregon Public Utility Commission.

The PUC said the rate increase is the result of decisions in two proceedings – an annual adjustment for power costs, and a general rate increase for non-energy related costs. The PUC said customers should see a rate increase of an average of 14.8%, and gave the example of a typical residential household that used 900 kilowatt hours per month seeing their monthly bills increasing from $91.89 to $111.34, about a 15.1% increase. Rates may increase by either more or less significant amounts for residential, commercial and industrial customers.

“We recognize that increasing rates at a time when Oregonians are already dealing with high inflation presents challenges for many customers,” said Megan Decker, PUC Chair. “Unfortunately, fuel cost increases and supply chain delays caused by global events, combined with increasing volatility in regional electricity markets, drive the price for utilities to produce and purchase electricity. Although the utilities cannot avoid all of the impacts of these higher prices in the short term, there may be options available for residential customers to help reduce the bottom line impact.”

According to the PUC, Pacific Power’s rate increase is driven in part by the rising cost of generating power. Natural gas and coal, two major electricity-producing resources, are expected to cost much more in 2023 and simply buying power is also rising in cost, according to the PUC. Pacific Power said global supply chain issues are partly to blame for the decreasing supply and increasing cost of electricity.

Additionally, the PUC said the rate increase is also due in part to an increase for utility costs not directly related to energy. The PUC said that increase includes increases in wildfire mitigation and vegetation management spending, capital additions, and other increases to Pacific Power’s revenue requirement.

Pacific Power says it offers a program offering discounts to support customers who are having trouble making the income to pay the power bill. Pacific Power also says struggling customers can use bill support programs offered locally, including the Oregon Energy FundOregon Energy Assistance ProgramCOVID Energy Assistance Program and Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Pacific Power also urges its customers to take advantage of some of its methods to budget for energy expenses, such as time of use and equal pay billing options.

Tags

Recommended for you