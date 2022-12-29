Pacific Power increasing rates in January 2023

SALEM, Ore. -- Pacific Power customers will soon have to pay a little more for electricity due to the rising cost of power and other causes, according to the Oregon Public Utility Commission.
The PUC said the rate increase is the result of decisions in two proceedings – an annual adjustment for power costs, and a general rate increase for non-energy related costs. The PUC said customers should see a rate increase of an average of 14.8%, and gave the example of a typical residential household that used 900 kilowatt hours per month seeing their monthly bills increasing from $91.89 to $111.34, about a 15.1% increase. Rates may increase by either more or less significant amounts for residential, commercial and industrial customers.
“We recognize that increasing rates at a time when Oregonians are already dealing with high inflation presents challenges for many customers,” said Megan Decker, PUC Chair. “Unfortunately, fuel cost increases and supply chain delays caused by global events, combined with increasing volatility in regional electricity markets, drive the price for utilities to produce and purchase electricity. Although the utilities cannot avoid all of the impacts of these higher prices in the short term, there may be options available for residential customers to help reduce the bottom line impact.”
According to the PUC, Pacific Power’s rate increase is driven in part by the rising cost of generating power. Natural gas and coal, two major electricity-producing resources, are expected to cost much more in 2023 and simply buying power is also rising in cost, according to the PUC. Pacific Power said global supply chain issues are partly to blame for the decreasing supply and increasing cost of electricity.
Additionally, the PUC said the rate increase is also due in part to an increase for utility costs not directly related to energy. The PUC said that increase includes increases in wildfire mitigation and vegetation management spending, capital additions, and other increases to Pacific Power’s revenue requirement.
Pacific Power says it offers a program offering discounts to support customers who are having trouble making the income to pay the power bill. Pacific Power also says struggling customers can use bill support programs offered locally, including the Oregon Energy Fund, Oregon Energy Assistance Program, COVID Energy Assistance Program and Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Pacific Power also urges its customers to take advantage of some of its methods to budget for energy expenses, such as time of use and equal pay billing options.