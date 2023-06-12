Pacific Power liable for 2020 wildfires, jury finds

PORTLAND, Ore. – PacifiCorp, the parent company of Oregon utility company Pacific Power, has been found liable for numerous devastating wildfires that happened in 2020.
A class action lawsuit was brought against PacifiCorp in September 2020 by people who had lost their homes in the Beachie Creek Fire and other wildfires. The complaint alleged that Pacific Power and its parent company, PacifiCorp, negligently failed to deactivate certain power lines during a high wind event in the summer of 2020. When the winds brought trees down onto those power lines, flying sparks ignited fires that grew into immense conflagrations that destroyed hundreds of structures and cost several lives.
The trial began in April 2023, and opening arguments were heard in May 2023. On July 12, a jury in Portland delivered its verdict in the case brought against PacifiCorp, having found the company liable for helping cause several wildfires just as the plaintiffs claimed. The jury's verdict demanded PacifiCorp pay homeowners who lost their homes a total of about $65.8 million in damages. More damages may be demanded in the near future for other victims of the fire.
Shortly after the verdict was read, Pacific Power released a statement declaring that they would appeal the verdict.