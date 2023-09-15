Pacific Power, natural resource agencies to host tour of Soda Springs Dam improvements

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A public tour of fish passage and spawning habitat improvements at Soda Springs Dam and other upstream locations on the North Umpqua River will be held on October 4, 2023, according to Pacific Power officials.
Pacific Power said that they, along with state and federal natural resource agencies, will host the tour that will examine enhancements to Pacific Power’s 194-megawatt hydroelectric project. The project was built more than 60 years ago and provides enough renewable emission-free electricity to power about 80,000 homes annually, the utility company said. Since 2003, improvements have been made to balance energy production with protecting area recreation, fish, and wildlife, Pacific Power said.
"The river is dynamic, and so are we: constantly operating, maintaining, and improving the facilities for fish passage and protection and the habitat for fish spawning and rearing," said Rich Grost, principal aquatic scientist with Pacific Power. "It's especially satisfying to see hundreds of wild Chinook salmon spawning upstream and downstream of the dam and to share that experience on tours like this."
The tour, which begins at 2 p.m. and is expected to last until about 5 p.m., will begin with a presentation at the North Umpqua Implementation Center located about an hour east of Roseburg on Highway 138, Pacific Power officials said.
Members of the North Umpqua Hydroelectric Project include PacifiCorp, the U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Fisheries, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, and Oregon Department of Water Resources.
Those interested should reserve a spot on the tour by calling or emailing Rich Grost at Pacific Power at 541-498-2617 by September 29, 2023.