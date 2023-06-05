Pack Saddle Fire near Myrtle Creek contained to 3 acres, officials say

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. – Multiple fire agencies responded to a fire about a mile north of South Myrtle Road last Saturday evening, Douglas Forest Protective Association officials said.
Officials said that firefighters responded at 8 p.m. on June 3 to an active fire burning in several trash and slash piles. The initial size of the fire was estimated at one and one-and-a-half acres and smoke could be seen from Interstate 5 near Tri City and Myrtle Creek, authorities said.
Fire officials said that multiple engines, a water tender, and a DFPA dozer responded for the initial attack. Though the fire was located near powerlines, an assessment by the power company determined that there was no need to shut off power to the area and no homes were threatened by the fire, DFPA officials said.
Fire officials said that responding agencies included Douglas Forest Protective Association, Riddle Fire Protection District, Tri-City Rural Fire Protection District #4, and Myrtle Creek Fire Department.
The cause of the fire, which was contained to three acres, is under continued investigation, and mop-up was estimated at 30 percent complete as of 3 p.m. on June 5, DFPA officials said.