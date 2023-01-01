Paid Leave Oregon goes into effect

EUGENE, Ore. – Paid Leave Oregon went into effect Jan. 1st. It's a program that gives workers time off for personal and medical reasons.
Oregon joins a club of about a dozen other states who have similar programs. Money is being collected from both workers and businesses. Workers will have a small amount taken out of their paychecks about 0.6 percent and businesses will start putting 0.4 percent of their wages towards the program.
It will cover various medical and personal leave up to 12 weeks.
Before Paid Leave Oregon, employers were not required to give workers time off to focus on some of life's most important moments.
Glennis Yost, a Eugene resident, remembers the struggles she had to deal with.
"That would've been very helpful, because basically I got two to three weeks without getting paid," Yost said. "And I was also going through a divorce, and it was one income all of a sudden, so that would've helped."
There are three different types of paid leave under the new program: medical, family and safe leave. Family leave allows people to take time off for the birth of a child or if their family member is sick. Medical leave allows people to take care of themselves when they're seriously hurt.
The last one, safe leave gives survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence time to recover. Many residents say they support paid leave in Oregon.
"I think it's important that we take care of people when they need it. It's not something that you would have that often but when the need rises, it's a great program," said Eugene resident Martha Connor.
Other residents said they or someone they know would have benefitted from paid leave earlier.
"My daughter, yes she's going through issues as we speak right now where she's having to take time off, because of family issues… It'd be nice if she had that paid leave aspect now. And it will help her in the future. I know that for a fact," said Eugene resident Glenn Caldwell.
Although the program has gone into effect, workers won’t be able to apply for benefits until September 3rd.
You can find more information about Paid Leave Oregon HERE.