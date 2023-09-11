Pair of suspects arrested in connection with Winston restaurant robbery

WINSTON, Ore. – Authorities said that they have arrested two suspects in connection with a robbery at a Winston restaurant that happened last month.
The Winston Police Department’s investigation into the August 24 robbery of the Fox Den on Douglas Boulevard provided leads on two suspects, police officials said. Police said they learned the location of the suspects on September 7 and obtained a search warrant for a Melrose Road address in Roseburg, where they arrested Robin Thatcher, 36, of Florence, and Donald Leckband, 38, of North Bend.
Thatcher was jailed on the charges of second-degree robbery, second-degree theft, menacing, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, while Leckband was jailed on the charges of second-degree robbery, second-degree theft, menacing, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, police said.
Winston police officials said the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Sutherlin Police Department provided assistance at the scene.