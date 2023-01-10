Pandemic-era food benefits to end in February

 Skip to main content
...BUILDING SEAS AND POTENTIALLY STRONG WIND WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...

The active weather pattern of the past few days will continue through
much of the week. Another strong low pressure system is expected to
settle over the eastern Pacific Wednesday through Thursday. Gale force
wind gusts to 45 kt are likely over the outer waters beginning Wednesday
afternoon and continuing through Thursday evening. There is a low
probability of storm force gusts over the outer waters Wednesday night
through Thursday morning, mainly beyond 30 to 40 nautical miles.

Elevated sea conditions are also expected to impact the waters. Combined
seas to 20 feet are forecast to develop over the outer waters early
Thursday and peak near 25 feet Thursday afternoon. Seas around 20 feet
are likely in the inner waters, including bar entrances, with potential
breakers 25 to 30 feet.

Waves of this magnitude will create very hazardous conditions. Coastal
bar navigation will be extremely difficult.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 9 to 14 ft at 14
seconds and southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30
kt. For the Gale Watch, seas 9 to 14 ft at 24 seconds and
southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Wednesday. Gale
Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.

Pandemic-era food benefits to end in February

SNAP benefits

SALEM, Ore. -- Extra emergency food benefits for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients that were intended to help people who receive SNAP benefits get through the COVID-19 pandemic are ending in February 2023, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services.

According to the ODHS, many SNAP recipients have been receiving extra funds on their EBT cards to help get healthy food for themselves and their families during the pandemic. However, now ODHS says February 2023 is the last month they are allowed to provide those emergency benefits because the 2023 federal spending bill has ended funding for those benefits. That means that March 2023 will be the first month since April 2020 that SNAP recipients will only receive their regular SNAP benefits.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic we have had the opportunity to provide these emergency food benefits to most SNAP households in Oregon,” said ODHS Director Fariborz Pakseresht. “We know that many rely on these additional emergency food benefits to get enough healthy food for themselves and their families. As Oregon continues to be impacted by COVID-19, we know that without these emergency food benefits some in Oregon may experience hardship and hunger. We encourage them to contact our partners at 211, Oregon Food Bank and their local Community Action Agency for support during this difficult time.”

The ODHS recommends SNAP recipients prepare for this change before it happens. ODHS officials say SNAP recipients should access their EBT account online or log into the ONE account to check their regular SNAP benefit amount. The ODHS says questions about SNAP benefits can also be fielded by the ONE Customer Service Center at 1-800-699-9075 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays. ODHS also recommends SNAP recipients inform them if their income has decreased or if there are more people in their household, as both of those factors can qualify a recipient for more benefits.

