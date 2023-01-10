Pandemic-era food benefits to end in February

SALEM, Ore. -- Extra emergency food benefits for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients that were intended to help people who receive SNAP benefits get through the COVID-19 pandemic are ending in February 2023, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services.
According to the ODHS, many SNAP recipients have been receiving extra funds on their EBT cards to help get healthy food for themselves and their families during the pandemic. However, now ODHS says February 2023 is the last month they are allowed to provide those emergency benefits because the 2023 federal spending bill has ended funding for those benefits. That means that March 2023 will be the first month since April 2020 that SNAP recipients will only receive their regular SNAP benefits.
“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic we have had the opportunity to provide these emergency food benefits to most SNAP households in Oregon,” said ODHS Director Fariborz Pakseresht. “We know that many rely on these additional emergency food benefits to get enough healthy food for themselves and their families. As Oregon continues to be impacted by COVID-19, we know that without these emergency food benefits some in Oregon may experience hardship and hunger. We encourage them to contact our partners at 211, Oregon Food Bank and their local Community Action Agency for support during this difficult time.”
The ODHS recommends SNAP recipients prepare for this change before it happens. ODHS officials say SNAP recipients should access their EBT account online or log into the ONE account to check their regular SNAP benefit amount. The ODHS says questions about SNAP benefits can also be fielded by the ONE Customer Service Center at 1-800-699-9075 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays. ODHS also recommends SNAP recipients inform them if their income has decreased or if there are more people in their household, as both of those factors can qualify a recipient for more benefits.