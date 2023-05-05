Panel of experts gathered to discuss homelessness in Lane County

EUGENE, Ore. – A nonprofit that helps those who are homeless, or about to become homeless, is bringing together a panel of experts to talk about the related topics of housing, employment and behavioral health services.
ShelterCare’s CEO, Michelle Hankes, said the nonprofit helped more than 1,800 people in 2021 and 2022 work towards housing stability and independence. A panel discussion was held on May 4 to discuss a variety of topics related to the issue of homelessness.
“I think it went really well,” Hankes said. “I was very pleased with the questions that came from the audience, I was pleased with the ones that were already sent to us. People really want to understand how they can assist, how they can help, but they also want to understand, why are people unhoused in the first place? It's complex.”
Hankes said people really want to understand how they can help and also want to understand why people are homeless in the first place, which is a really complex issue.
“The first mission is for public education,” Hankes said. “Helping people understand what is being done out there, where the gaps might be, and where the community, as a whole, fits into the process.”
While nothing’s on the calendar yet, Hankes said they plan to host more panels soon.