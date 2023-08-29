Papa's Pizza to host fundraiser to help family of toddler attacked by dog

EUGENE, Ore. – Papa’s Pizza on West 11th Avenue in Eugene will be hosting a fundraiser all day on Wednesday to help the family of a toddler who was attacked by a dog earlier this month.
Three-year-old Patsy June was bitten multiple times in the face during the attack that happened earlier this month in Veneta. The attack happened while she and her family were at a friend’s house. Her big sister, Melissa, said that Patsy June will have to see many specialists, including a plastic surgeon and an eye surgeon, to even begin to recover from the attack. Though Patsy June still has many appointments ahead of her, they recently found out the attack left her left eye bruised but not punctured.
With mounting bills from hospital visits, doctors’ appointment fees, and Patsy June’s new specialized diet following the attack, a fundraiser is being held at Papa’s Pizza to help the family. All day long on August 30, the restaurant will donate 50% of their sales toward Patsy June’s recovery.
Patsy June’s mother, Stacey Dodds, has also taken time off work to care for her daughter.
“It's amazing... I work for myself, I'm self-employed, so I don't have any of the basic time off work...that most people have, so… having the fundraiser… I can't even explain how amazing it is.”
Dodds said that while she isn’t sure what has happened to the dog, she is primarily focused on her daughter’s health and well-being right now though Patsy is still having a hard time when she hears dogs barking.
“She's been doing great physically, her scars are healing amazing,” Dodds said. “...She was very lucky to have an amazing plastic surgeon do her surgery for her that day, so we're doing really well in that aspect.”
In addition to the Papa’s fundraiser, a GoFundMe account has also been established that’s so far raised nearly $5,000 in support of the family’s medical bills.