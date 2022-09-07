Parachuters fly in to kick off Eugene Country Club's "Folds of Honor" fundraiser

EUGENE, Ore. -- It's a special day out on the golf course as the Eugene Country Club is hosting a fundraising event for the Folds of Honor foundation.
It's a non-profit charity started by a professional golfer that raises money for educational scholarships for the families of fallen and wounded soldiers.
Bill Morach, the head golf pro at ECC, said it's an honor to host such a meaningful event.
"It's more about giving back and providing to these families that need it so much," Morach said. "It's an event that we've had at the Eugene Country Club in various forms for about the last 13 years or so."
He said the day consists of about 160 members and a few guests playing nine holes, then heading in for a nice dinner, followed by an auction and special presentations.
"At dinner, we will show a video and talk a lot about the organization, and it's provided what you can and do what we can," Morach said.
Last year, the club raised $108,000, which provided for 21 scholarships of $5,000 each. That's more than almost any other club in the country. And because they were able to raise so much money, the organization sent in a Navy Seal team to kick off the event by parachuting in onto the course.
"The Patriot Parachute Team comes out to quite a few "Folds of Honor" events to help really show patriotism and really bring home and display what the men and women who died and didn't come home were out there doing," said Patriot Parachute Team CEO Isaiah Maring.
Maring said nothing compares to seeing their descent in-person rather than talking about it or seeing it on video.
"When you are standing on the ground, and you watch the flags come down, it really kind of hits you, so we are out here to do that and help Folds raise money for scholarships," Maring said.
The team jumped out of the plane at 4:40 p.m. and landed around 4:44 p.m. Members and guests took pictures with the team and then geared up to go play nine holes.
It's an event long-time club member and air force veteran Kelly Beckley said he strongly believes in what the event stands for.
"1% of Americans serve in the armed forces anymore, and the 99% who do not are the beneficiaries of those people's service, and when those people are killed or wounded, we owe it to their families to take care of them, and that's one of the things the Folds of Honor does and does exceptionally well," Beckley said.
Beckley said this is a tremendous opportunity for their club to show their gratitude to all the men and women who have risked their lives so we can live free here today.
If you'd like to donate or learn more about the organization you can visit their website to learn more.