Paranormal Cirque on tour through Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. – Happening this weekend, Paranormal Cirque is performing at the Lane Events Center.
The show features acrobats, illusionists, mysterious creatures and much, much more. It has all the elements that make you think of a normal circus – but this show is anything but normal. KEZI 9 News spoke with two representatives of the show on Friday morning to learn a little bit more.
Paranormal Cirque will be the Lane Events Center in Eugene from April 21 through April 24. Tickets start at $15, and can be purchased at Paranormal Cirque's website.
Event organizers made it clear the show is an R-rated event; children under 13 won't be admitted, and people under 17 must be accompanied by an adult 21 years of age or older.
After performing in Eugene, Paranormal Cirque says it’s headed up the road to perform in Corvallis from April 27 through May 1 at the Benton County Fairgrounds.