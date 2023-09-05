Parents and community divided over new teacher in Cottage Grove

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore.-- Some parents in Cottage Grove are taking their kids out of school and plan to home school them instead after the South Lane School District hired a transgender teacher for one of their elementary schools.
While some members in the community feel that hiring a transgender person was unjust, others said there's no reason for the controversy. Parents and members in the community questioned the decision to hire Angie Kendoll as a teacher at London Elementary School. A parent who wished to remain anonymous said parents were most upset with Kendoll’s formerly-public social media accounts.
“We started doing some homework and digging up some stuff -- seeing some stuff on TikTok that was unprofessional, you know. Everybody has their personal life and all that being a public page that the kids could see,” the parent said. “I feel like that it's going to come into the classroom I know there's a lot of parents that are concerned that’s what's going to happen."
Others in the community said they support the teacher and some think the situation is being blown out of proportion. School officials with South Lane School District like Yvonne Curtis said all the staff at the district's schools are extensively screened and undergo background checks before they reach the classroom.
“They check backgrounds, the do background checks, we check references, we do fingerprints that goes through FBI all of our teachers are highly qualified," Curtis said. "We have 14 new teachers this year, yes we’re excited.”
With an uncertain school year ahead, people on both sides of the debate said they want to give the teacher a chance.
"I'm complete pro-freedom to be whatever you want to be trans, the LGBTIQ community all that, I believe there’s nothing wrong with that it's great,” the parent said. “I'm looking forward to meeting this teacher, I want to see what they are all about. I have two kids at the school."