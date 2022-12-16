Parents of 9-year-old hit by car in Oakridge parade fighting for justice

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Cailey and Christian Jensen are fighting to get justice for their 9-year-old daughter Avery, who was hit and seriously injured by a car on December 10 at the annual Oakridge Parade of Lights.

"We thought we were going to potentially lose our daughter or she would be paralyzed," said Cailey. "We didn't know what to expect."

The suspected driver, 69-year-old Michael Boardrow, was arrested on charges of reckless driving, reckless endangering and second-degree assault. But since his arrest, many of his charges have been cleared. Boardrow is now facing one third-degree assault charge.

"We could've been burying our daughter this week so to have nine initial charges dropped to just assault three just because he had no priors, it's offensive," said Christian.

The Jensens want deputies to hear more witness testimony, saying there is a lot more to the story that isn't yet included in the investigation.

"From the witnesses we have spoke to, the van that he was driving was parked on the side of the road," said Cailey. "He was observing that there was a parade and he pulled out by the third medical vehicle. Then when he got to people, he sped up."

They said they got a plea deal earlier this week that called for Boardrow to get 30 days in jail, which they believe is injustice.

"30 days is not going to heal my daughter," said Christian. "30 days to me is a smack in the face."

The Lane County Sheriff's Office said they will be continuing with additional investigation and plan to talk with more witnesses.

The Jensens said Avery is at home recovering with her brothers and pets. She sustained three broken ribs, lacerated lungs and an elbow fracture, among other injuries. They said doctors expect her to make full recovery, but the injuries go beyond just the physical.

"She wanted to deliver Christmas cards to her schoolmates, and it was really hard for her to cross the street," said Christian.

The Jensens said this situation has left the entire town of Oakridge shaken up. This year was the seventh year the Jensens have attended the parade. But next year's parade is up in the air.

"This was one of her favorite traditions," said Cailey. "I'll leave it up to her. We might just end up baking cookies or something different because it is a long road to recovery."

The Lane County District Attorney's office said:

"Charges are based on what we believe we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt to a jury based on the evidence we have at the time of the charging decision. Cases continue to be evaluated if there is new or additional evidence that may lead to additional or greater charges, and sometimes lesser charges. Each case varies based upon the facts presented and the admissible evidence we have to work with. The charging policy is on the website."