Parks staff preparing for recreation season at Oregon Dunes

REEDSPORT, Ore. – With the arrival of summer weather, parks all over Oregon such as the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area are welcoming visitors, and staff are reminding those visitors to be courteous to local residents and fellow park-goers.
“We are excited to welcome summer visitors to the dunes,” said Central Coast Deputy District Ranger Jeremy Aujero. “As a multi-use recreation area, there is a place here for everyone. With that in mind, we’d like to remind visitors to respect closures, out-of-bounds zones, noise limits, and quiet hours. We appreciate everyone’s help to care for the land and provide a family-friendly place where people can visit for generations to come.”
Officials with the United States Forest Service said safety is a top priority for them this season, and there will be a greater emphasis on noise safety levels. Officials said that excessively loud recreation disturbs nearby landowners, other park visitors, and sensitive wildlife. As such officials will be conducting a variety of outreach, education, and enforcement activities at the Oregon Dunes to help riders of Off-Highway Vehicles understand what the sound limit is and how to comply.
USFS officials said riders who violate the sound limit may be cited. The current sound limit for Off-Highway Vehicles is 93 decibels as measured from a vehicle’s tailpipe while it is stationary.
Several events are already scheduled to be held at the Oregon Dunes, including Dune Fest, the UTV Takeover, and the Northwest Raptor Rally, which is scheduled for May 18 through May 21.