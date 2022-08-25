Part of Boulder Creek Wilderness closed for firefighting efforts

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- The Umpqua National Forest has announced that the southeastern portion of the Boulder Creek Wilderness has been closed to help firefighters focus on combating wildfires in the area.
Officials say the closure affects the southeastern portion of the Boulder Creek Wilderness area and forest roads adjacent to the southeastern boundary of the area. Members of the general public are prohibited from being in these areas. Anyone found in the area may be fined up to $5,000 and imprisoned for up to six months.
Umpqua National Forest officials say the closure is in effect to ensure that firefighters can focus on fighting the fire, as opposed to evacuating visitors. Forest officials say the closure will be lifted as soon as it is safe to be in the area again.
The area has been closed to help firefighters focus on fighting the Camel Hump Fire. The Camel Hump Fire was identified on August 20 and has since grown to burn six acres in rough, difficult to access terrain. Officials say the fire is currently 10% contained, and fire activity was minimal as recently as August 24.