Part of Highway 126 closed due to wildfire

MCKENZIE BRIDGE, Ore. – Nearly 20 miles of Highway 126 are closed between Highway 242 and Highway 20 due to spot fires very close to the road, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced.
ODOT announced the closure at about 11:15 a.m. on August 30. They recommend using an alternate route. Travelers looking to get to central Oregon may need to take Highway 20 from Sweet Home. A section of Highway 242 is also closed due to wildfire, according to ODOT, meaning that road is also not viable for travel to central Oregon.
The Lookout fire is burning only a few miles away from Highway 126. Several evacuation orders are in place for the area surrounding the highway near the fire.
