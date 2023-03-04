Partnership aims to support local school pantries

EUGENE, Ore. -- A local church and a youth advocacy group are partnering together to provide support to students experiencing hunger.
High school students gathered at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on River Road on the morning of March 4 to sort through dozens of boxes of food -- all bound for schools in the greater Eugene-Springfield area. The effort is part of a collaboration between the church and 15th Night, a local group aimed at addressing youth homelessness.
According to Jonathan Wright, a member of the church who has helped coordinate the effort, the partnership started back in November when the groups purchased items to support food pantries offered by the schools. They made a large food donation back then, and are now preparing to make one this month.
Wright said the partnership helps them address a real need in the community.
"Having hungry kids is just... just not something we want to just kind of let pass without doing something about it, and so fortunately 15th Night just gave us the means to do it," he told KEZI 9. "We know what the needs are, but often times we don't know exactly how to go about addressing it, and 15th Night was kind of our medium to say, 'Okay, this is something we can do to help out.'"
Earlier in the week, students made a trip to Costco where they bought dozens of bulk food packages. At the church, they split the items up to go out to the schools based on how much they need.
Two sophomores from Sheldon High School were a part of the team working on the distribution. They said it was a great opportunity to give back to the greater community.
"Helping is very important, serving is kind of a great act. And it really--I just like helping people," Bailee Line, a sophomore at Sheldon, said. "I think everyone likes helping people. You feel good and you get something done and it's really nice."
"It feels awesome helping a lot of people," Jacob Wright, another Sheldon sophomore, said. "Even cause we only go to Sheldon, but we're still able to make an impact on the people in other schools in Eugene -- it's super cool."
Jonathan Wright said the church is looking forward to partnering with 15th Night for more initiatives to support students in the future.
He said the food should be delivered to schools within the next week.