 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HOT...VERY DRY...AND INCREASINGLY UNSTABLE CONDITIONS EXPECTED
THIS WEEKEND NEAR THE COLUMBIA GORGE AND WILLAMETTE VALLEY...

...BREEZY OFFSHORE FLOW SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.Offshore flow is beginning to develop across Southwest Washington
and Northwest Oregon today, which will eventually bring hot and
very dry air into the region for the weekend. North to northeast
winds will increase Saturday afternoon, turning more easterly
Saturday night and Sunday. Thermal low pressure will build over
the Willamette Valley and Cascades Saturday, and will enhance
instability while crossing back over the Cascades on Sunday.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 604 AND 667...

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from late Saturday morning through Saturday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...
In Oregon,
Fire Weather Zone 604 - Willamette Valley.

In Washington,
Fire Weather Zone 667 - Clark County Lowlands.

* WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Parts of Douglas County forests closed for firefighter, public safety

  • Updated
  • 0
DFPA wildland firefighters in smoke
Courtesy: Douglas Forest Protective Association.

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Parts of the Umpqua, Deschutes, Willamette and Fremont-Winema National Forests have been closed to the public to help with fire suppression efforts, the United States Forest Service said.

The USFS says a large portion of the Diamond Peak Wilderness and Summit Lake area, the northern part of the Mt. Thielsen Wilderness, several Forest Service roads, and numerous campgrounds and trails including the Pacific Crest Trail between highway 138 and Highway 58. Officials say the closures will be lifted on October 15 at the latest, and they will try to lift the closure as soon as it is safe to do so. A map of the closed areas can be found here.

Forest Service officials say this closure is necessary to keep firefighters focused on managing the Potter and Windigo Fires, as opposed to evacuating visitors from the under-threat areas.

Tags

Recommended for you