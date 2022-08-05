Parts of Douglas County forests closed for firefighter, public safety

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Parts of the Umpqua, Deschutes, Willamette and Fremont-Winema National Forests have been closed to the public to help with fire suppression efforts, the United States Forest Service said.
The USFS says a large portion of the Diamond Peak Wilderness and Summit Lake area, the northern part of the Mt. Thielsen Wilderness, several Forest Service roads, and numerous campgrounds and trails including the Pacific Crest Trail between highway 138 and Highway 58. Officials say the closures will be lifted on October 15 at the latest, and they will try to lift the closure as soon as it is safe to do so. A map of the closed areas can be found here.
Forest Service officials say this closure is necessary to keep firefighters focused on managing the Potter and Windigo Fires, as opposed to evacuating visitors from the under-threat areas.