Party crasher arrested for threatening others with gun, resisting arrest

EUGENE, Ore. – A Eugene man who crashed a party early on Saturday morning was arrested for threatening others with a gun after he was asked to leave, police officials said.
The Eugene Police Department said they responded at 12:33 a.m. on August 12 to a complaint of a loud party on Kinsrow Avenue. A second call at 1:09 a.m. reported a dispute involving a man waving a gun around, authorities said. EPD said multiple units responded to a chaotic scene where witnesses pointed out the suspect, later identified as Alex Ragan, 19, of Eugene.
Ragan tried to get into a vehicle to leave when he saw police arrive, and then fought with officers when they tried to detain him, police said. EPD said that during the fight Ragan pulled a handgun from his waistband which police took away before subduing him with a taser.
As police were handcuffing Ragan, another individual, identified as Johnathon Teixeira, 20, confronted police and tried to physically stop police officers from arresting Ragan, police said. Police officials said officers then subdued Teixeira with a taser before arresting him.
EPD said both Ragan and Teixeira appeared to be intoxicated and an investigation determined that both men arrived with other identified men uninvited to the party. When asked to leave, Ragan pulled out a gun and threatened several people in attendance, authorities said.
Police said that Ragan was arrested on unlawful use and possession of a weapon, menacing, resisting arrest, and interfering with a police officer, while Teixeria was charged with interfering with a police officer. One officer suffered a minor injury while making the arrests, police said.
According to jail records, Ragan is currently in custody at the Lane County Jail.