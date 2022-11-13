Passenger suffers "life threatening injuries" after Friday night crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Springfield police are asking any witnesses to come forward after a passenger was taken to the hospital with "life threatening injuries" following a crash Friday.
Police said the crash happened at about 11 p.m. on Highway 126 at the 28th Street overpass.
A 2005 Chevrolet pickup hit a 2016 Subaru Outback that had been stopped in the eastbound lane, police said.
A passenger in the Subaru was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries, according to police.
The department's Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is investigating, police said. They are asking anyone who saw the crash to give them a call.