Passenger suffers "life threatening injuries" after Friday night crash in Springfield

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Seas 8 to 10 ft at 17 seconds and northeast winds 5 to 10 kt expected. Isolated gusts to 20 kt possible in the coastal gaps. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&