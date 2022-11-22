 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, a period of stagnant air
with light winds is expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory,
visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog.

* WHERE...South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 10 AM PST
Friday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 11 AM PST this
morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Air stagnation could result in the development and persistence
of poor air quality.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY
THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 10 ft at 15 seconds and west winds 5 kt or
less.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Patients seeing long wait times for emergency room visits

  • Updated
  • 0

Long time waiting in the ER

EUGENE, Ore. -- Some patients say they are seeing long waiting times on visits to the emergency room.

Some patients report stories like waiting for six hours with a minor heart attack and being on a list with fifteen people in front of them as they wait with a broken arm. These are just a few of the stories we’ve heard from residents regarding long wait times in hospitals right now. Medical officials say it's for a number of reasons. Mainly, a lack of resources while resurgent viruses are putting great pressure on hospitals. 

"In the hospitals we are having a problem with nursing availability and general staff resources. We are having some bed shortages and some problems with being able to put people in the hospital." said Dr. Charlotte Ransom of PeaceHealth RiverBend.

Earlier in November there were over 3000 positive RSV tests across Oregon. The virus primarily targets younger patients such as infants and toddlers. Doctors say older residents should take note of respiratory viruses as well. Several hospitals are also experiencing staff shortages which contributes to the agonizing wait times many patients have had to deal with. 

In spite of all the challenges, emergency departments have been trying their best and say they are prioritizing more serious conditions at this time. meaning if you need to visit, get ready to sit tight for the time being.

