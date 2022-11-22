Patients seeing long wait times for emergency room visits

EUGENE, Ore. -- Some patients say they are seeing long waiting times on visits to the emergency room.
Some patients report stories like waiting for six hours with a minor heart attack and being on a list with fifteen people in front of them as they wait with a broken arm. These are just a few of the stories we’ve heard from residents regarding long wait times in hospitals right now. Medical officials say it's for a number of reasons. Mainly, a lack of resources while resurgent viruses are putting great pressure on hospitals.
"In the hospitals we are having a problem with nursing availability and general staff resources. We are having some bed shortages and some problems with being able to put people in the hospital." said Dr. Charlotte Ransom of PeaceHealth RiverBend.
Earlier in November there were over 3000 positive RSV tests across Oregon. The virus primarily targets younger patients such as infants and toddlers. Doctors say older residents should take note of respiratory viruses as well. Several hospitals are also experiencing staff shortages which contributes to the agonizing wait times many patients have had to deal with.
In spite of all the challenges, emergency departments have been trying their best and say they are prioritizing more serious conditions at this time. meaning if you need to visit, get ready to sit tight for the time being.