...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 11 AM PDT Wednesday.

In Eugene and Springfield, air quality of unhealthy for sensitive
groups is expected in the mornings with improved air quality each
afternoon.

In Oakridge, air quality is likely to worsen to hazardous on the
Air Quality Index.

Young children, older adults, and people with heart or lung problems
are especially vulnerable. With school back in session, it is
important to consider public health guidance for school outdoor
activities when scheduling time outdoors for children.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org
211info.org

Peace trees in Oregon to be celebrated

  Updated
  • 0
Hiroshima peace tree
Kyle Edwards

OREGON -- On September 21, the state of Oregon is celebrating a successful four-year-long campaign to plant a very special group of trees.

The saplings were grown from the seeds of trees that survived the atomic bombing of Hiroshima in the closing days of World War II. Officials say that over the course of four years, 45 organizations working with the Oregon Department of Forestry planted 51 such trees in 35 communities around Oregon. Three of these “peace trees” have been planted in Corvallis, three in Roseburg, one in Coos Bay, and another three are spread throughout Lane County.

Peace tree dedication

The ODF is holding a celebration to celebrate the planting of the trees on the anniversary of the International Day of Peace. Officials and representatives from the organizations that planted the trees as well as Japanese-American organizations will attend the celebration. Oregon has one of the densest concentration of Hiroshima peace trees outside of Japan.

