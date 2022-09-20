Peace trees in Oregon to be celebrated

OREGON -- On September 21, the state of Oregon is celebrating a successful four-year-long campaign to plant a very special group of trees.
The saplings were grown from the seeds of trees that survived the atomic bombing of Hiroshima in the closing days of World War II. Officials say that over the course of four years, 45 organizations working with the Oregon Department of Forestry planted 51 such trees in 35 communities around Oregon. Three of these “peace trees” have been planted in Corvallis, three in Roseburg, one in Coos Bay, and another three are spread throughout Lane County.
The ODF is holding a celebration to celebrate the planting of the trees on the anniversary of the International Day of Peace. Officials and representatives from the organizations that planted the trees as well as Japanese-American organizations will attend the celebration. Oregon has one of the densest concentration of Hiroshima peace trees outside of Japan.