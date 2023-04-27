PeaceHealth announces coming departmental closures

EUGENE, Ore. – PeaceHealth said on Thursday that some of its departments in Eugene and Springfield will no longer be offering services as of July.
PeaceHealth representatives said discontinued services in Springfield include both the sleep clinic and the pediatric cardiology clinic. In Eugene, PeaceHealth will no longer offer optometry clinic and optical shop services. The sunset date for all of these departments is July 21.
PeaceHealth said they are notifying patients of the changes, and will help them find alternatives for care. Nurse recruitment efforts are underway and PeaceHealth officials said they’re working to grow needed patient services.
PeaceHealth said they have lost 69 positions in their Oregon network and they are matching qualified caregivers with PeaceHealth’s nearly 1,300 open clinical roles. Healthcare organizations nationwide are facing considerable challenges, and PeaceHealth officials said they are working to adjust their operations to meet changing needs within the communities they serve.