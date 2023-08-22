PeaceHealth begins process to close University District Hospital

EUGENE, Ore. – PeaceHealth Sacred Heart reportedly informed staff at its Downtown Eugene University District hospital on August 22 that they were beginning the lengthy and comprehensive process of shuttering most operations at the hospital and moving to the RiverBend campus in Springfield.

KEZI is working to confirm the details, but according to an email sent to PeaceHealth Oregon caregivers and providers, PeaceHealth intends to temporarily relocate 27 beds from the University District to RiverBend in early 2024 as they begin the process to close the hospital. University District’s emergency department will go to Riverbend, but PeaceHealth’s email said its behavioral health and ambulatory services will stay at the University District location.

In the letter, PeaceHealth officials said they made the decision because they believe RiverBend can handle the increased patient volume, and because the University District would require millions of dollars to make its structures earthquake resistant. PeaceHealth implied that patient numbers were lower than could be sustained for the hospital, saying the campus was generating financial losses of about $2 million per month.

PeaceHealth said the University District sees about 95 patient visits per day, and an average of about 23 patients admitted for long-term care each month. Of those patients, PeaceHealth said about two-thirds of them come for routine medical care, and the other one-third would be better served by a crisis stabilization center that was planned, but has not yet been built, in Lane County.

KEZI is working to confirm the details and hear from PeaceHealth staff and patients on the planned closure. Tune in to KEZI 9 News at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. this afternoon for more information.