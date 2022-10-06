EUGENE, Ore. -- PeaceHealth has announced that due to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and a decreasing number of cases in Lane County, more visitors are once again allowed in PeaceHealth medical centers and clinics.
PeaceHealth says that patients were only allowed one visitor at a time, with some exceptions, as part of an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The healthcare provider says they are allowing more visitors for patients in light of a decline in COVID-19 cases in Lane County, as well as loosened regulatory requirements for healthcare settings. Visitors must still wear masks in medical facilities as per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. PeaceHealth says rules surrounding visits may change again if COVID-19 infections increase or guidelines change.
“We recognize the importance of having loved ones by your side during a hospital stay and want to thank patients and families for their patience and understanding while visitor restrictions were in place,” said Dr. James McGovern, PeaceHealth Oregon’s chief medical officer.