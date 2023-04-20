PeaceHealth closes more beds at Riverbend and University District hospitals

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – PeaceHealth executives recently decided to close 30 beds between its Riverbend and University District locations. They also will be canceling or declining renewal of the contracts of 36 traveling nurses.

With these most recent closures, the total number of beds closed between the two campuses has risen to 87. Now an entire medical unit at Riverbend will be shut down as a result.

Hospital officials said in a statement, “PeaceHealth, like many health systems across the state, is implementing fair and prudent staffing measures necessary to provide high-quality, affordable care--now, and in the future. Reducing reliance on high-cost temporary workers and strengthening our local recruitment efforts takes time, and we are working to minimize impact to patients while continuing to meet the health needs of our communities.”

Kevin Mealy, a spokesperson for the Oregon Nurses Association, said that with these new changes, continuing to give that care will be difficult.

“That means longer wait times in the hospital waiting room,” Mealy said. “That means longer waits in the ER. That means ambulances which were already bumper to bumper trying to drop off patients and respond to 911 calls, they're going to be delayed again dropping patients off and getting back out in the community where they need to be.”

For a hospital that is struggling with staffing, relying on travel nurses is not always a sustainable solution.

"They aren't as invested in the community or its care and so you see a lot of things slip in terms of long term initiatives, in terms of specialty care that has been designed to meet the community's needs,” Mealy said. “And you also see a loss of the team aspect of health care."

Nurses had the chance to meet with hospital executives Wednesday afternoon. Mealy called the meeting, “impact bargaining”, where nurses would have the chance to talk about how they would be affected by the changes. It also allows executives the chance to explain their long term plans for the hospital going forward.

This all comes as the hospital is actively negotiating a new labor contract with the nurses association. At this time it is unclear how long the closure will last, or how it will impact the new contract.