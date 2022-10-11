 Skip to main content
PeaceHealth completes modernization efforts at Sacred Heart Medical Center

  • Updated
  • 0
Completed PeaceHealth courtyard
Courtesy: Turner Construction

EUGENE, Ore. -- A major transformation of PeaceHealth’s Sacred Heart Medical Center University District has been completed after a year and a half, the hospital said.

Several aged buildings that were once part of the Sacred Heart General Hospital were torn down starting in April of 2021 and replaced with a 100,000 square foot courtyard. PeaceHealth said the removed buildings had been empty since 2008 when RiverBend in Springfield opened, and the structure was not usable for healthcare purposes. PeaceHealth said contractors removed about 15,000 tons of material including concrete and metal, about 77% of which was recycled.

PeaceHealth buildings mid-demolition

Some of the buildings that were removed housed the gift shop, chapel and dining space. PeaceHealth said those have been moved into another building, giving them an opportunity to modernize those spaces. They also brought some history along with them by saving the stained-glass windows in the chapel. PeaceHealth officials say these modernizations will help them better serve their patients, visitors and caregivers.

