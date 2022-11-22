 Skip to main content
Peacehealth donates Thanksgiving dinner for 800 local families

  • Updated
  • 0
PeaceHealth Thanksgiving baskets

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- PeaceHealth is helping out this Thanksgiving with full dinners for hundreds of families facing financial, medical or other challenges.

PeaceHealth says this Thanksgiving basket project is an annual drive that has been going on every year since 1979. In it, dedicated PeaceHealth caregivers endeavor to provide all the ingredients for a full Thanksgiving dinner to donate to families in need through months-long collection drives that the hospital says pull in hundreds of volunteer hours and thousands of donated dollars.

On November 22, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., PeaceHealth caregivers distributed 800 Thanksgiving Baskets to local families that had been notified in advance. PeaceHealth officials said the baskets included a turkey, stuffing, gravy mixes, canned yams, cranberries, fruits and vegetables, and even a pumpkin pie.

“Rain or shine it’s a bright, happy day,” said Tina Noland, who has volunteered with the program for the past 14 years. She is a supply chain manager for the PeaceHealth Oregon network. “The families are so grateful, and many caregivers donate and volunteer year after year because it feels good to work together to help our community.”

