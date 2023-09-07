PeaceHealth grants Lane Community College over $2 million for health programs

EUGENE, Ore -- A significant gift of $2 million from PeaceHealth marks a tremendous step forward for Lane Community College's nursing program.
The money will be distributed over the next four years, and officials like Jennifer Tavernier, Associate Dean of LCC's Health Professions, said it will have an immediate impact.
She said, "We have a crisis in the community and the nation. We have a nursing shortage, that really started before the pandemic but got significantly worse during the pandemic."
Tavernier was overjoyed when she was told about the millions of dollars her program would be getting. The ghosts of the pandemic still haunt the nursing profession, but with more support she can hire more staff and bring in more students to start taking a crack at the nursing shortage.
She said, "Last year when our first year cohort started we had 90 students. This year we're enrolling 106 students. So that's 16 students, but 16 students over the course of a year really makes a significant impact in the community."
Those students will go on to fill current vacancies and continue to grow in their jobs. Tavernier believes this investment will have a big pay off in the future, one student at a time.
She said, "When we increase enrollment that allows more students the opportunity to come into the nursing program and achieve their dreams of becoming a nurse."
The more than $2 million grant will also pave the way for the re-establishment of the college's respiratory therapy program. Grant Matthews, LCC Associate Vice President of Career Technical Education & Workforce Development said hospitals are in demand for respiratory therapists.
He said, "The world has changed since the pandemic. The emphasis and understanding and need for respiratory therapy has definitely been a point of attention."
The program was originally sidelined because of money issues. The PeaceHealth investment will help the program get back on its feet starting in the fall of 2024.
He said, "We can expand and increase the number of therapists that are available for the hospitals and other agencies or groups that need this skill set."