PeaceHealth permanently closing urgent care clinic on Gateway Street

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- PeaceHealth has announced that its urgent care clinic near Gateway Street, which was scheduled to re-open in April, will be closed permanently.
Back in November 2022, PeaceHealth announced they were consolidating their urgent care provider and nursing teams at its west Eugene urgent care locations. At that time, the healthcare provider closed its urgent care clinic on Gateway Street and converted the facility into a pre-surgical COVID-19 testing site. However, current infection prevention guidance no longer requires COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic patients before surgical procedures, rendering the facility’s purpose irrelevant.
PeaceHealth has announced they will permanently close the urgent care location on Gateway Street, effective March 8, 2023. They have not yet made a statement on what might be done with the building.
PeaceHealth said the west Eugene urgent care clinic at 3321 west 11th Ave. and the Woodfield Station walk-in clinic at 2846 Willamette St. will remain open for their normal operating hours.