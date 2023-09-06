PeaceHealth pledges more than $2.8 million to Lane Community College

EUGENE, Ore. – Lane Community College announced on Wednesday that it received a gift of more than $2.8 million from PeaceHealth in support of the college’s nursing and respiratory therapy programs, according to college officials.
LCC officials said that the pledge of $2,825,000 will be distributed over four years in support of the school’s nursing program. The funding will also provide for the reestablishment and expansion of a respiratory therapy program, LCC said.
"In partnership with PeaceHealth, we are thrilled to announce the expansion of our nursing cohort and the re-establishment of the respiratory therapy program," said LCC President Stephanie Bulger. "These initiatives reflect our shared commitment to building a robust local workforce that can effectively respond to community health needs."
PeaceHealth’s partnership with LCC began nearly two decades ago, providing significant support in the growth of LCC’s nursing program, the college said. LCC said that starting in the fall of 2023, the funding pledge will allow for an increase of 20 students in the first-year nursing cohort which will significantly boost the local nursing workforce. The funding will also reestablish the school’s respiratory therapy program in the fall of 2024, college officials said.
PeaceHealth’s chief nursing officer, Heather Wall, said that the partnership has provided a vital benefit to the surrounding communities served by both organizations.
“Our partnership with LCC has always been rooted in a shared vision for a healthier community," said Heather Wall, PeaceHealth’s Chief Nursing Officer. "We believe in the power of education and training to enhance our local workforce, and we are proud to support the growth and re-establishment of these critical health programs at LCC."
More information on LCC’s nursing or respiratory therapy programs can be found online or by emailing college officials.