PeaceHealth Riverbend nationally certified for advanced heart procedures

SPRINGFIELD, Ore -- PeaceHealth RiverBend recently became the first hospital in the entire state to receive certification from the American College of Cardiology for its work in certain advanced heart procedures. Receiving ACC certification means the institution is meeting the highest standards for certain advanced heart procedures.
In the case of RiverBend, their Oregon Heart and Vascular Institute is being recognized for its work on two different procedures. They repair and replace the aortic and mitral valves without needing to do open heart surgery.
RiverBend has been performing these surgeries for nearly the last eleven years.
"We have always been involved in research and looking at what's new out there that's been validated but we can bring and improve upon, and we're even more excited to bring new technologies here," said Dr. Sudeshna Banerjee, co-director of RiverBend's Structural Heart Program. "It's nice to know that we've that we're strong and successful in what we do so we can continue to grow and learn and have the community grow with us."
This certification means RiverBend is recognized as a Certified Transcatheter Valve Center. For the last decade plus they have been able to perform serious heart operations without needing to actually open the patient's heart.
But despite the honor, for the cardiologists at RiverBend the work is far from over.
"We feel like we've been doing the work we've made the team we have put in the effort. We have great quality and you can look at our outcomes and meet our patients to know that," Dr. Banerjee said. "But now we have these guidelines that we follow. And this is not an accreditation that we get once and that we rest on our laurels. We have to be showing that we're continuing to make these improvements and uphold this quality every year."
The certification lasts three years, and RiverBend has to maintain quarterly and yearly requirements. At the three year mark, the ACC will do a formal review to make sure it still meets the standards.
The list of hospitals across the country to earn such an honor is a short one. Between Washington, Wyoming, Idaho, Montana, and Oregon combined, only three hospitals received certification. Dr. Banerjee said the certification shows the best medical care is not just found in big cities anymore.
"We are able to bring our expertise to any community," she said. "And so these procedures are no longer procedures that are only done in certain centers and certain places around the world. These are available if you have the experts close by, and the institutions to back them up."