PeaceHealth spreads joy to pediatric patients for the holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The holidays should be a joyous time, but for many, celebrating while hospitalized is understandably a challenge.
Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield is partnering with Oregon Community Credit Union to give back to patients with a focus on the pediatric department. OCCU has also adopted some families to give gifts including Christmas gifts, warm coats and gift cards to grocery stores.
“We focus a little bit on some of our pediatric department and the needs that they have,” said Alexa Sharps, the director of development at Sacred Heart Medical Center Foundation. “There have been several drop boxes over the last couple weeks of toys and some items that we use specifically with our child life program. That's a really special program that's 100% supported through philanthropy and our community.”
PeaceHealth is taking donations of supplies to help out with kids in the hospital over the holidays. Officials say that even a donation of something as simple as a DVD can do wonders in the pediatric department. They say kids getting exams can find it hard to sit still, so a movie is a nice distraction.
Donations can be made at Sacred Heart’s website. Hospital workers have also set up a list of desired items for PeaceHealth’s pediatric patients.