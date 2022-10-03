PeaceHealth workers plan to picket, demand more change

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- PeaceHealth workers in Oregon and Washington are taking to the picket line Tuesday morning at two locations in Lane County.

They said they're upset about what they're calling unfair working conditions and wages. Organizers say this is an informational picket; workers are not going on strike. Hospital operations will continue as normal.

Workers at RiverBend in Springfield, the PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center, University District in Downtown Eugene, and the Saint John Medical Center in Washington will be picketing during their designated breaks.

Brittnie Ross has worked in health care for 11 years, and she's worked at RiverBend for the past four years. She told KEZI 9 News that in all her years in the industry, she has never felt so undervalued.

"The wages don't meet the market and the economy, the cost of living has gone up, we're not getting paid very fair wages, and it's getting pretty -- it's hard. Staffing has been difficult, we've had a lot of changes to our health care, we're just trying to get a more solid contract, you know, just to feel more valued and respected," Ross said.

That's just one of the issues they're hoping to combat with this picket, and during contract negotiations. Staffing is also something that Felisa Hagins, a political director for SEIU, is concerned about.

She said some workers have had to work days on end with no breaks. The COVID-19 pandemic has also made things significantly worse

"When we talk about health care worker burnout, a lot of us have felt really challenged during this pandemic, but the reality is that our frontline workers have seen, you know, more death, than any soldier in any war in the history of our country. They've been doing that for three years," Hagins said.

Ross said assistance with education is something she'd like the company to help with. She said right now, at RiverBend, you get full time reimbursement for tuition if you're going to school and working.

She said while this is a great opportunity, it can be difficult to navigate. She said you need to have money upfront to clear an account and then provide receipts and proof of payment. Then, she said, PeaceHealth will reimburse you.

"I have struggled so much to pay for my own schooling, and find that balance of, 'I have to keep a roof over my head, I have to pay my rent right now,'" Ross said. "And we all know with the market and the economy, rent is atrocious right now."

That's why she said she thinks there's a better way to handle education reimbursement.

"It's essentially, in a way, going to be like getting paid to drop hours, we can be compensated. And it could be more than $3,500 at hand, not a reimbursement program," she said.

And Hagins said this could also help meeting the staffing request they're making.

"We'll see that direct impact on patient care, if we can reduce turnover, we're not going to see late meals in the hospital, we're not going to see closing, we're not going to see diverts because people will want to come to work in this facility," Hagins said.

The pickets at PeaceHealth RiverBend will take place from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. on October 4.

PeaceHealth officials provided a statement on the matter:

SEIU’s informational picketing is not a strike nor a refusal to work and will have no impact on the accessibility to or care provided at our facilities. PeaceHealth respects the rights of our caregivers to participate in these kinds of activities as part of ongoing union contract negotiations. We remain deeply committed to our caregivers, and we are proud of the high-quality, compassionate care and service they provide to patients and the community. Our patients and their families can continue to count on us to deliver that care without interruption.