PeaceHealth workers unionize

EUGENE, Ore. -- Health care providers from four Eugene clinics voted in favor of a union in an election supervised by the national labor relations board on August 18.
Representatives from the group say providers voted overwhelmingly in favor of forming a union. The group of health care workers have been organizing with guidance from the American Federation of Teachers. The new group is called PeaceHealth Providers United, and they say they will focus their collective bargaining power on addressing burnout, staffing, safe patient care and more.
The providers organized across two urgent care clinics in Eugene, one urgent care clinic in Springfield, and a walk-in clinic at Woodfield Station in Eugene.