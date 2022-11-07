PeceHealth doctor pleads guilty to animal neglect; neighbors weigh in

EUGENE, Ore. -- A PeaceHealth doctor has been convicted of animal neglect after pleading guilty.
KEZI confirmed with PeaceHealth officials that Dr. Christy Horton is employed at their Peace Harbor Medical Center in Florence.
According to court documents, on November 1, Horton pleaded guilty in the Eugene Municipal Court to first-degree animal neglect involving her three Great Dane dogs and 11 horses. The dogs were at her home in Eugene, while the horses were found on another property she owned in Mapleton.
According to officials with the City Prosecutor's Office, after reviewing medical records from Greenhill Human Society, they negotiated a plea agreement with Horton.
Horton took the deal, which included a year of probation. During this time, she cannot own any animals. Also, as a part of her deal, Horton had to surrender all of her animals, and homes would be found for them.
Deb Sporcich, the animal welfare supervisor with the Eugene Police Department, told KEZI that Horton was very cooperative throughout the process.
"Cooperative when we impounded the dogs, again cooperative on letting us bring out the horse rescue and to pick them up a week later. Everything was for the good of the animals, and that was because of her willingness that she wanted to do the right thing for all the animals involved," Sporcich said.
But according to Horton's neighbor, Beverly Bowker, this has been going on for a while.
"Over the years, I've seen this before. She's had to clean up her home and patio before, and it seems to be happening again. The inside of her home is just atrocious, and the outside is not too far behind," Bowker said.
Bowker said their neighborhood is a very private gated community with only 38 homes, and so when a stench started to come from Horton's home, it caught everyone's attention.
"The smell was horrible, you would go in the back, in the alleyway, which is a main thoroughfare in our neighborhood, and you couldn't help but smell. This is definitely an abuse of neighbor's air and to the animals," Bowker said.
Bowker said it's a shame because Horton is a very likable person and very friendly.
"She seems to be clean and everything when I see her. But there has been a time before that if she got near me, I smelt a bad dog smell," Bowker said.
Bowker said she hopes Horton gets the help she needs.
The dogs are currently at Greenhill Humane Society, and the horses were taken to Sound Equine Options, where they work to place abused animals.
A spokesperson for Sound Equine Options said many of the horses' hooves were in very bad condition, as well as their health.
They said many of the 11 horses have already been adopted, but they're trying to find a few more homes. Head to their website if you're interested in learning more about adoption.
Sporcich said this is a great example of no matter what, it's so important to call law enforcement if you think an animal is being abused.
"Everyone owns animals, no matter if you're unhoused, housed, or what your income level is, but we all need to do our part in taking care of them," Sporcich said.