Pedestrian connection on Pearl Street opened, providing foot traffic for local businesses

5th Street Public Market

EUGENE, Ore. -- After three months of construction to improve safety and walkability, Pearl Street between Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue has reopened.

Obie Companies, the corporation that manages development at 5th Street Market in Eugene, reports that a project to enhance pedestrian connector between Market Alley and 5th Street Public Market has been completed just in time for the holidays. Obie Companies said the project created a safe place for pedestrians to cross Pearl Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenue, and was a collaboration between Obie Companies, the city of Eugene, and Lane County. Construction reportedly began on August 15.

“We are excited to conclude the construction of the safety improvements on Pearl Street,” said Brian Obie, President of Obie Companies. “We appreciate the partnership Obie Companies has with both the City of Eugene and Lane County as we have developed the Market District. This project demonstrates the good that can be done with public private partnerships.”

